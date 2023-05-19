Search

Asim Azhar, Goher Mumtaz 'correct' Amitabh Bachchan

Noor Fatima 06:37 PM | 19 May, 2023
Asim Azhar, Goher Mumtaz 'correct' Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan made an honest mistake but Pakistani musicians Goher Mumtaz and Asim Azhar came to save the day. The cross-over happened recently when Mumtaz and Azhar corrected Bachchan after he shared a video of a child playing cricket, on Instagram.

The Piku star shared an adorable video of a child playing cricket at home, and enthusiastically stated that “…the future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands.”

Initially, social media users showed praise for the kid’s impressive skills, even wheedling Indian rapper Badshah to express how “That helicopter shot” stunned him. Not too long after the video was shared, some netizens, including Pakistani artists, pointed out that Big B might have been wrong.

First, the Sajni singer commented, “Sir, this kid is from Pakistan, saw this a while ago through a Pakistani page with his ID, but future of cricket is in our hands if we agree to play in each other’s country Inshallah …btw, greatest fan of yours.”

Later, the Tum Tum crooner added on to Mumtaz’s statement, suggesting, “Dear sir, huge fan from [Pakistan]! And like my friend [Goher Mumtaz] mentioned this kid is from Pakistan but you are definitely right on the part where the future is in safe hands for both the sides if we bring back the old days soon where we get to see both stars play on both sides.”

The post is yet to be corrected by Bachchan.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

