Gold Price in Pakistan – Today Gold Rates per Tola in Lahore, Karachi – 3 July 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Aug 3, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market soared to an all-time high, driven by growing investor interest and strong international momentum. On Sunday, price of single tola of gold hovered at Rs359,000.

The rate for 10 grams of gold also climbed significantly, rising by Rs. 5,229 to settle at Rs. 307,784. Meanwhile, silver prices saw a slight increase, with one tola up by Rs. 53, now priced at Rs. 3,953.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs359,000 Rs. 307,784
Islamabad Rs359,000 Rs. 307,784
Lahore Rs359,000 Rs. 307,784
Multan Rs359,000 Rs. 307,784
Peshawar Rs359,000 Rs. 307,784

On the global stage, gold continued its bullish run, gaining $61 to hit $3,363 per ounce, reflecting investor concerns over economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures worldwide.

Those familiar with development linked surge to safe-haven buying amid geopolitical tensions and expectations of central bank policy shifts. Market watchers suggest the upward trend may persist if current economic conditions continue.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

