Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound Rate Today – 3 July 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against USD and other international currencies amid shifting global economic dynamics and rising demand for foreign exchange.

According to updated rates from the open market, US Dollar stayed at Rs284.9 for buying and is being sold at Rs. 285.4, maintaining its dominant position in the exchange landscape. Euro also showed strength, trading at Rs. 324.35 (buying) and Rs. 325.8 (selling).

UK Pound Sterling posted notable gains, climbing to Rs. 375.1 for buying and Rs. 376.6 for selling. UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal were exchanged at Rs77.5 and Rs75.8 respectively on buying side, with slight upticks on the selling end.

Other currencies like Canadian Dollar (Rs. 204/209), Australian Dollar (Rs. 182/187), and Chinese Yuan (Rs. 39.03/39.43) also saw minor fluctuations.