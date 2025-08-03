Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound Rate Today – 3 July 2025

By News Desk
9:21 am | Aug 3, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against USD and other international currencies amid shifting global economic dynamics and rising demand for foreign exchange.

According to updated rates from the open market, US Dollar stayed at Rs284.9 for buying and is being sold at Rs. 285.4, maintaining its dominant position in the exchange landscape. Euro also showed strength, trading at Rs. 324.35 (buying) and Rs. 325.8 (selling).

UK Pound Sterling posted notable gains, climbing to Rs. 375.1 for buying and Rs. 376.6 for selling. UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal were exchanged at Rs77.5 and Rs75.8 respectively on buying side, with slight upticks on the selling end.

Other currencies like Canadian Dollar (Rs. 204/209), Australian Dollar (Rs. 182/187), and Chinese Yuan (Rs. 39.03/39.43) also saw minor fluctuations.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.9 285.4
Euro EUR 324.35 325.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.1 376.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.3 763.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.03 39.43
Danish Krone DKK 44.2 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.95 931.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.31 66.91
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.69 167.69
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 738.2 748.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.25
Swedish Krona SEK 28.81 29.11
Swiss Franc CHF 346.94 349.69
Thai Baht THB 8.53 8.68
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now