Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 12 June 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains stable in the interbank and open market today, with slight fluctuations observed in several foreign currencies. US Dollar continues to trade strongly, with buying rate of 282.50 and a selling rate of 284.65.

UK Pound (GBP) currently trading at 380.95 (buying) and 384.80 (selling). UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained relatively stable, trading around PKR 76.80–77.60.

Euro (EUR) was recorded at 322.50 (buying) and 325.75 (selling), while Canadian Dollar (CAD) showed marginal strength, trading at PKR 207–210.