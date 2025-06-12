Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 12 June 2025

9:02 am | Jun 12, 2025
State Bank To Unveil New Pakistani Currency Notes In 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains stable in the interbank and open market today, with slight fluctuations observed in several foreign currencies. US Dollar continues to trade strongly, with buying rate of 282.50 and a selling rate of 284.65.

UK Pound (GBP) currently trading at 380.95 (buying) and 384.80 (selling). UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained relatively stable, trading around PKR 76.80–77.60.

Euro (EUR) was recorded at 322.50 (buying) and 325.75 (selling), while Canadian Dollar (CAD) showed marginal strength, trading at PKR 207–210.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.40 284.55
Euro EUR 322.50 325.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.95 384.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.10 77.60
Australian Dollar AUD 181.99 183.99
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.43 750.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.00 210.00
China Yuan CNY 38.85 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.59 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.20 921.20
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.00 66.60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.50 170.50
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 728.95 737.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.21 219.21
Swedish Korona SEK 29.09 29.39
Swiss Franc CHF 340.47 343.22
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
