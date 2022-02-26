Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 26 February 2022
09:09 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.4
|179.15
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.85
|47.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.5
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,207 new infections, 14 deaths in a day09:27 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today – 26th February 202208:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to reach PSL7 Final10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Poland allows land entry to Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine10:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar
05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the Ukraine-Russia crisis05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Mawra Hocane highlights the plight of women blamed for domestic abuse09:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022