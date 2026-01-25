Quetta Weather Update: New westerly wave brings freezing temperatures to Balochistan

QUETTA – A severe cold wave continues to grip Balochistan as a new westerly weather system enters the southwestern region, bringing mix of freezing temperatures to the north and light showers to the coastal belt.

Balochistan Temperature Drops to -8°C

In provincial capital, Quetta, residents are experiencing freezing conditions with daytime highs around 7°C and nighttime lows dropping to freezing point.

The high-altitude district of Kalat remains coldest spot in the province. With 80% humidity, the “chill factor” is intensified, as minimum temperatures have dropped to -8°C. Local authorities have warned of “black ice” on roads, making travel hazardous through Monday.

As north freezes, the southern and coastal regions are bracing for rain. Gwadar & Jiwani, Both coastal hubs are reporting high humidity and are expected to see intermittent rain through Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures here remain relatively mild in Turbat compared to the uplands, with a minimum of 9°C, though overcast skies are predicted for the next 48 hours.

Weather Update

City Min Temp Humidity Sunday/Monday Outlook Nokkundi 2°C 30% Dry, breezy with light scattered clouds. Sibbi 5°C 56% Partly cloudy with a chance of light drizzle. Jiwani 11°C 74% High humidity with consistent light rain. Kalat -8°C 79% Severe cold; temperatures reaching -9°C.

Travel Advisory

Met Office placed northern Balochistan on high alert. Siberian winds are expected to persist through Tuesday, affecting visibility and health. Residents are advised to use extra caution on the Quetta-Kalat highway due to slippery conditions.

Ensure adequate heating, as gas pressure may drop during peak cold hours, and stay updated on coastal wind speeds in Gwadar, which are expected to pick up by Tuesday.