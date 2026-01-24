Winter Chill continues in Lahore as Temperatures drops to near freezing point

LAHORE – Cold and dry weather continues to grip Lahore and most parts of Punjab as winter conditions persist across the province over weekend.

In provincial capital Lahore, humidity recorded at more than 40pc, while the temperature remains low at around 3°C. The city is expected to experience sunny weather on Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 2°C to 4°C. Monday and Tuesday will remain partly cloudy, with minimum temperatures likely to hover between 1°C and 4°C.

Lahore Weather Update

According to the forecast, Saturday night will be particularly cold and dry in most districts of Punjab. Very cold and partly cloudy conditions are expected in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, where chilly winds may further lower the feel-like temperature.

Meanwhile, cold winds are likely to blow in several regions, and light to moderate fog may develop in a few districts during late night and early morning hours, potentially affecting visibility.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures against the cold, especially during night and early morning hours.