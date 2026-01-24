Karachi Weather Update: Temperature drops to 6.2°C as cold winds sweep the city

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi is facing sudden surge in cold as temperatures take a sharp dive, sending shivers across the metrpolis.

According to the Meteorological Department, the overall minimum temperature dropped to 8.5°C, a chilling 3.5°C below the seasonal average.

Karachi Weather Update

The coldest spots were Jinnah Terminal and the surrounding areas, where the mercury plunged to a bone-chilling 6.2°C. Other areas weren’t spared either: Bin Qasim recorded a frosty 8.6°C, Gulistan-e-Johar hit 8.7°C, and Shahrah-e-Faisal along with Mauripur, saw temperatures settle at 9.5°C.

PMD warn residents to brace for the ongoing cold spell, as the winter bite shows no signs of easing. Citizens are advised to bundle up and take precautions, especially in the city’s coldest neighborhoods.

A strong continental air mass has blanketed most of the country in cold and dry conditions. Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northern Balochistan are facing biting cold with partly cloudy skies, while icy winds lash most regions.

Heavy rain and snowfall have battered Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malam Jabba recorded a staggering 26 inches of snow, Murree 5.5 inches, and Kalam 3.5 inches. Rainfall was also significant, with Muzaffarabad Airport receiving 49mm and Attock 22mm.

Winter Chill in Pakistan

Leh and Kalat plunged to -11°C, Astore -9°C, Quetta -7°C, and Malam Jabba -6°C. Many northern towns like Murree, Dir, and Rawalakot also reported sub-zero temperatures.