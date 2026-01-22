Lahore Weather Alert: Punjab capital braces for rain, gusty winds

LAHORE – Lahore is set to experience cold and cloudy weather this week, with intermittent rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms expected tonight.

Residents should also be prepared for possible heavy showers in some areas. Humidity is high at 86%, with temperatures ranging from 5 °C to 8 °C over the next three days.

Lahore Weather Update

City Humidity Min Temp Thursday Friday Saturday Lahore 86% 6 °C 5‑7 ☔ 6‑8 ☔ 5‑7

Punjab province, along with several other regions including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh, will see widespread rain and thunderstorms. Upper districts may also witness hail.

Meanwhile, hilly areas like Murree and Galiyat are forecasted to experience snow along with intermittent rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening and night. A strong westerly wave is affecting northern and central parts of the country and is expected to continue until tomorrow.

Lowest Temperature

Other Locations (Temperature) Leh -11 Gupis -5 Skardu -5 Bagrote -5 Kalam -4 Malam Jabba -3

Cold and dry conditions persist across most parts of Pakistan, with very cold weather in hilly regions. Recent rainfall was recorded in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while snow fell in Kalam, Quetta, and Parachinar. The lowest temperatures recorded today include Leh at -11 °C and Parachinar at -5 °C.