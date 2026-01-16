Widespread rain, snowfall predicted across Pakistan including Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country from 16th January and may persist till 19th January.

The Met Office said the weave is likely to strengthen from 20th January and grip most parts of the country from 21st January.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with light to moderate snowfalls is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli), parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Bunner) from 16th (evening/night) to 19th January, with occasional gaps.

It added that light rain/ snow is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 18th to 20th January.

Rain in Lahore, Other Cities

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Potohar region, in districts of Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions and districts of Peshawar, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions from 20th to 23rd January with occasional gaps.

Heavy snowfall is expected Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot from 20th (night) to 23rd January with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gawadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan) on 21st and 22nd January and Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirbad, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki) on 22nd & 23rd January with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy snowfall in (Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob) during the period.