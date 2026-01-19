Lahore Weather Update: Cold, Dry condition prevails as fog hits multiple districts

LAHORE – Cold and dry weather is expected to continue across most districts of Punjab, while mix of clouds and sunshine is predicted in Lahore. However, the city’s air quality remains a major concern, as it is expected to stay in the very unhealthy category.

Lahore Weather Update

The provincial capital will experience cloudy conditions initially, after by clear skies with sunshine later in the day. Humidity is recorded at 93%, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 5°C.

Three-day forecast for Lahore:

Monday: 4–6°C

Tuesday: 5–7°C

Wednesday: 6–8°C

Fog Alert Across Punjab

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist during night hours in many districts, including:

Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, and Bahawalpur.

Weather Update

A shallow westerly wave is currently present over northern parts of the country. Due to this system, cold and dry weather is expected across most regions of Pakistan, with very cold conditions in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience cloudy weather, with chances of light rain or light snowfall at isolated places.

Moderate to dense fog is also expected to continue during night hours over Punjab and upper Sindh, affecting visibility and transportation.