Lahore Load Shedding returns with force amid Fog, System Tripping

LAHORE – Residents of the provincial capital Lahore are once again facing hours of unannounced power outages as load shedding intensifies across the city, turning daily life upside down during peak winter.

According to power authorities, dense fog and extreme cold triggered repeated system tripping in both national and local grid stations, disrupting electricity supply in multiple areas. The situation has been further aggravated by a sharp decline in hydropower generation, caused by annual canal cleaning and temporary water closures.

Adding fuel to the crisis, officials confirm that the nationwide electricity shortfall has crossed a staggering 5.5-6,000 megawatts, leaving LESCO with no option but to enforce strict load management in Lahore.

Technical maintenance and transformer upgrades are underway in several localities, resulting in scheduled, and in many cases unscheduled. power cuts, sparking frustration among citizens, traders, and students alike.

With freezing temperatures, limited alternatives, and no clear relief timeline, Lahore remains at the mercy of darkness, while residents demand urgent action and transparency from power authorities.

Cold and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province inlcuding Lahore. Dense fog is likely to persist over Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.