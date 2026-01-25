Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 squad revealed

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to light up ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and the buzz is electric. With captain Salman Ali Agha leading a mix of seasoned stars and thrilling newcomers, Men in Green are ready to make history.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to unfold across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Captain Salman Ali Agha leads the team and will make his ICC major-tournament debut alongside exciting newcomers Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan, and Usman Tariq. Meanwhile, experienced campaigners Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan bring valuable T20 World Cup experience from past tournaments since 2021.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Salman Ali Agha (c)

Abrar Ahmed

Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk)

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Naseem Shah

Sahibzada Farhan (wk)

Saim Ayub

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shadab Khan

Usman Khan (wk)

Usman Tariq

In a strategic twist under the ‘Fusion Formula’, Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka to avoid facing arch-rivals India on home soil for three years. Should Pakistan advance to the knockout stage, both the semi-finals and final will be hosted in Colombo. Otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by high-stakes matches against the USA (Feb 10), India (Feb 15), and Namibia (Feb 18). The Super Eight stage will run from February 21 in Colombo to March 1 in Kolkata, with the first semi-final scheduled for March 3, the second on March 5, and the grand finale on March 8 in either Ahmedabad or Colombo.