Will Pakistan sit out T20 World Cup 2026 over ICC’s treatment of Bangladesh?

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that Men in Green’s participation in T20 World Cup 2026 will not be decided by ICC, but by the Government of Pakistan.

Naqvi categorically said PCB is answerable to the government, not the International Cricket Council, and will strictly follow whatever directives are issued at the state level regarding T20 World Cup 2026.

“Pakistan Cricket Board is under the government, not ICC,” Naqvi said, underlining that any final call on the World Cup will be taken at the governmental level.

PCB chairman revealed that formal consultations with Prime Minister will take place once he returns, after which clear decision and future strategy will be announced. Until then, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation remains uncertain, fueling speculation across the cricketing world.

Mohsin Naqvi weighed in on controversy involving the Bangladesh Cricket Board, calling the situation unjust and unfair. He warned against allowing any single country to dominate or dictate terms to other cricket boards “No one country should be allowed to dictate to other cricket boards,” he added.

Taking aim at global governing body, PCB chief stressed that ICC must treat all member nations equally and fairly, without favoritism or political pressure.

He said that as the government communicates its decision, the board will immediately inform the public about the next phase and future course of action. With the World Cup approaching and political consultations still pending, Pakistan’s cricketing future now hangs in the balance, and the world is watching.