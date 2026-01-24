Cricket World in uproar as ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026

DUBAI – International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh team reportedly refused to play in India due to security concerns. The contorversial decision sparked widespread controversy, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether the governing body’s move was fair.

The development comes as Bangladesh refused to play matches in India, igniting a firestorm of debate among fans and experts alike.

The top cricket body had given the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a 24-hour deadline to resolve the matter. When no agreement was reached, the governing body acted decisively, handing Scotland the coveted tournament spot.

Sources reveal that the ICC Chief Executive formally informed the BCB in writing on Saturday morning, stating that Bangladesh’s demands violated ICC policies. The letter also highlighted that the team failed to comply with the ICC Board’s directives, leaving the ICC with no choice but to invite Scotland to step in.

The correspondence was also sent to Aminul Islam, President of the BCB and ICC Board member, ensuring the top leadership was aware of the drastic decision. Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland has officially received the invitation, though their Chief Executive has yet to publicly comment on this unexpected golden opportunity.

Scotland’s inclusion comes on the back of their strong performances in past ICC events and their current 14th-place world ranking. In the 2024 World Cup, Scotland finished third in Group B, and in a memorable clash in 2021, they shocked the cricket world by defeating Bangladesh, making their return to the global stage all the more thrilling.

ICC’s decision left fans and analysts scrambling, with speculation rife about Bangladesh’s next move and Scotland’s chances in what is widely regarded as one of cricket’s flagship tournaments.