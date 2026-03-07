Gold prices surge by Rs6,100 per tola after four-day break in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a significant increase in both international and local markets, ending its four-day losing streak.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price rose by Rs6,100, reaching Rs539,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,230 to settle at Rs462,844.

In the international bullion market, gold prices also moved upward. The price per ounce increased by $61, bringing it to $5,171.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a rise in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs17 to reach Rs8,931. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of silver climbed by Rs14, settling at Rs7,656.

A day earlier, gold prices recorded another decline for fourth day in a row in line with downward trend in international market on Friday.

The per tola gold prices dropped by Rs3,400 to settle at Rs533,762.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram plunged by Rs2,915, bringing the new rate to Rs457,614 in local market.