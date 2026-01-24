Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah to miss T20 World Cup 2026?

ISLAMABAD – As ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 looms, Pakistan’s dressing room is buzzing with tension. One of star fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, or Mohammad Wasim Jr, may miss out on the squad, leaving fans and experts on edge.

With final team set to be announced soon, selectors face tough decision to balance experience, form, and firepower for a tournament that promises high drama and fierce battles, starting with a blockbuster clash against the Netherlands in Colombo.

As per insider buzz, Pakistan may be forced to leave out one of its premier fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr from the squad as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is finalising preliminary list of players to the top cricket body, but team management still has until January 31 to make last-minute changes before officially announcing the final squad.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Captain Salman Ali Agha

Fakhar Zaman

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Babar Azam

Mohammad Nawa

Usman Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Abdul Samad

Usman Tariq

The selectors face a tough challenge, with only two of Afridi, Shah, and Wasim Jr likely to make the final squad. Given that all three have been cornerstones of Pakistan’s fearsome pace attack in recent years, any omission would be a massive talking point ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan is set to kick off campaign against Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by matches against US on February 10 and a high-stakes clash with arch-rivals India on February 15.

The group stage wraps up against Namibia on February 18, with all Group A matches in Colombo. The Super Eight stage will see action in both Colombo and Kandy.