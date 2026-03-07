Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zulfi Bukhari among 47 sentenced to 10 years in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has sentenced 47 suspects, including PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zulfi Bukhari, to 10 years in prison each in the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Amjad Alid Shah also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on each convict. Other prominent individuals sentenced include Zartaj Gul, Rashid Shafiq, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Hammad Azhar.

The verdict comes after a thorough trial in the high-profile case, which drew national attention due to the involvement of senior political figures.

This is a developing story….