vivo launches V70 5G in Pakistan with 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera

LAHORE – Smartphone manufacturer vivo has introduced the V70 5G in Pakistan, expanding its V Series lineup with a device focused on portrait photography and long-range imaging developed in collaboration with German optics company ZEISS.

The new smartphone features a 50-megapixel ZEISS super telephoto camera powered by Sony’s IMX882 ultra-sensing sensor with a 1/1.95-inch sensor size. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, said the camera is designed to improve low-light photography and long-distance shots, offering a zoom range from 1x to 10x and up to 20x.

For the first time in the V Series, the device supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, aimed at delivering smoother motion capture in recordings such as concerts or live performances. The phone also includes AI Stage Mode, which adjusts settings for complex lighting conditions commonly found in stage environments.

Additional camera features include AI Magic Landscape, which enhances outdoor images by adjusting lighting and removing distractions, as well as creative modes such as Snow Town, Aurora effects, and AI Petal Shower Portrait.

vivo has also highlighted design and durability upgrades in the V70 5G. The device uses an aerospace-grade 6-series aluminium alloy frame, which the company says improves structural strength while maintaining a slim profile. It features a flat display with rounded corners and ultra-thin bezels and will be available in Dune Gray and Aesthetic Black colour options.

The smartphone comes with a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. To support sustained performance, vivo has integrated a 4,200 mm vapour chamber cooling system, which the company says is the largest used in the V Series so far.

The phone is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Security features include 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanning, which allows unlocking even with slightly wet hands.

On the software side, the device runs OriginOS 6, which includes the company’s Origin Smooth Engine designed to maintain system responsiveness over time. The interface also introduces Origin Island, a capsule-style notification feature that displays real-time updates and alerts.

vivo said the device will receive six years of security updates, while features such as One-Tap Transfer and vivo Office Kit are intended to support cross-device file sharing and productivity.

Singer Atif Aslam has been announced as the brand ambassador for the V70 5G.

The smartphone will be available in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs169,999, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at Rs184,999.

Pre-orders began on March 3, while official sales started on March 7 across Pakistan.

According to the company, the device is PTA-approved and compatible with all local mobile networks. vivo is offering a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a six-month warranty for accessories.

As part of a promotional offer, Zong 4G users will receive 12GB of free mobile data, distributed as 2GB per month for six months, after inserting their SIM card in Slot 1.