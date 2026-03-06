T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan nominated for Player of the Tournament award

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shortlisted the eight nominees for the Player of the Tournament award for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has also been nominated for the award following his remarkable performance in the tournament.

Farhan scored 383 runs in 7 matches at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25. He set a record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, hitting centuries against Sri Lanka and Namibia. He is also the only batter to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition.

India’s Sanju Samson has also been shortlisted, along with England’s Will Jacks, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Aiden Markram, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, and the United States’ Shadley Fen Scolovik.

Lungi Ngidi is a vital cog in South Africa’s pace battery and was their most consistent fast bowler at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He began the tournament with a four-wicket haul against Canada, and followed it up with a 3/26 against Afghanistan in the epic that was decided by two Super Overs. Ngidi also claimed three wickets against West Indies in the Super Eights.

Though he wasn’t among the wickets in the match against India, Ngidi kept the rival batters in check with off-cutters and conceded only 15 runs in his four overs.