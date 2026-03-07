PM Laptop Scheme fourth phase set to begin – Check per laptop price

ISLAMABAD – Under the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2026, the government has purchased 100,000 laptops for distribution to students.

Reports said the total cost of the project was set at Rs16.8012 billion, covering the purchase, import, and related expenses.

A major portion of the funds, approximately Rs15.16 billion, was allocated for foreign payments since the laptops were imported.

The total procurement contract was finalized at around $37.7 million, with a per-laptop cost of Rs376.96, including taxes. In Pakistani rupees, this amounts to slightly over Rs100,000 per laptop.

The supply contract was awarded to M/S Ai Stone Tong Fang Joint Venture and M/S HNR Pakistan, which offered the best combination of technical standards and pricing.

The procurement process followed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules through an open tender advertised on August 4, 2024, in national newspapers and official websites.

Seven companies participated in the bidding, including major public and private organizations such as the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Jazz, and DWP Technologies.

The bids were evaluated in two stages: first for technical capacity and quality, then for financial offer, following a quality-and-cost-based selection method to ensure standards while maintaining competitive pricing.