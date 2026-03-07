Bank of Khyber Posts Record Profit After Tax of PKR 5.8 Billion in FY2025, Earnings Per Share Rise 61% to Rs5.02

PESHAWAR – The Bank of Khyber (BOK), in its 203rd Board of Directors meeting held today at Peshawar, announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Bank delivered an outstanding performance, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of PKR 5.82 billion, a robust 61% increase over PKR 3.62 billion in FY2024, the highest profit in the Bank’s history. Earnings per share grew from Rs. 3.12 to Rs. 5.02, reflecting strong earnings momentum, disciplined cost management, and continued execution of the Bank’s transformation strategy.

Financial Highlights — FY2025 vs FY2024

Financial Indicator FY 2025 (PKR ‘000) FY 2024 (PKR ‘000) YoY Growth Net Mark-up / Interest Income 19,001,148 16,491,962 +15.2% Non Mark-up / Interest Income 4,125,020 1,778,026 +132.0% Total Income 23,126,168 18,269,988 +26.6% Profit Before Taxation 12,282,007 8,135,075 +51.0% Profit After Taxation (PAT) 5,815,763 3,615,121 +61% Earnings Per Share (EPS) Rs. 5.02 Rs. 3.12 +61%

Performance Overview

Total income for the year reached PKR 23.1 billion, a 26.6% increase from PKR 18.3 billion in FY2024. Net mark-up income grew by 15.2% to PKR 19.0 billion, underpinned by prudent asset-liability management and an improved earning asset mix. Non-markup income more than doubled to PKR 4.1 billion (FY2024: PKR 1.8 billion), driven by strong fee and commission income of PKR 1.07 billion and significant gain on securities of PKR 2.3 billion, reflecting active treasury management.

Operating expenses were contained at PKR 11.7 billion, growing at only 11.3% — materially below the income growth rate of 26.6% — resulting in significant positive operating leverage and a markedly improved cost-to-income ratio. Profit Before Taxation surged 51% to PKR 12.3 billion (FY2024: PKR 8.1 billion).

The Bank’s balance sheet remained sound with total assets of PKR 453.3 billion as at December 31, 2025. Advances stood at PKR 126.7 billion while the investment portfolio reached PKR 275.0 billion. Net assets (equity) grew to PKR 23.7 billion from PKR 21.9 billion in FY2024, reinforcing the Bank’s capital adequacy position.

Leadership Recognition

The Bank of Khyber’s record FY2025 performance is the culmination of a sustained leadership legacy and a confident new chapter. The Bank owes a deep debt of gratitude to former Chairman Mr. Ikramullah Khan, whose tenure laid the strategic and governance foundations upon which these results have been built.

As the Bank enters a new and exciting phase, incoming Chairman Mr. Islam Zeb brings with him a fresh strategic vision and a forward-looking mandate that is already energizing the institution. His appointment signals the Board’s intent to build on past achievements while charting an ambitious course for BOK’s next era. In tandem, Managing Director Mr. Hassan Raza, whose dynamic stewardship has been central to this year’s landmark results, continues to spearhead the Bank’s transformation agenda with exceptional drive and clarity of purpose.

The Bank of Khyber also extends its sincere gratitude and acknowledgement to Chief Secretary KP Mr. Shahab Ali Shah and Finance Advisor to CM, Mr. Muzzammil Aslam for their continued patronage, institutional support, and confidence. Their commitment to strengthening KP’s financial ecosystem and their active encouragement of BOK’s role as the province’s premier development-oriented commercial bank have been a source of strength and motivation for the entire organisation. The Bank remains deeply committed to fulfilling its mandate as a trusted financial partner to the Government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Statement from the Managing Director

“These results represent a watershed moment for Bank of Khyber. A 61% growth in profit after tax reflects, not only our strengthened core banking but also the accelerating returns from our transformation strategy. Our total dividend payout of Rs. 3.20 per share for FY2025 is a testament to the Board’s confidence in the Bank’s sustainable earnings capacity and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. We enter 2026 with strong fundamentals and a clear strategic direction.”

— Mr. Hassan Raza, Managing Director, The Bank of Khyber