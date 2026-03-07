Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Live Gold Price – 7 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs533,762 as bullion market witnessed sharp shift amid losses in the international market.
On Saturday, price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,400, bringing it down to Rs533,762, while rate for 10 grams of gold also declined, dropping by Rs2,915 to Rs457,614.
Pakistan Gold Rates
|Commodity
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs533,762
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs457,614
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs8,914
22 Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|473,000
|451,500
|387,000
|Per 1 Gram
|40,552.42
|38,709.13
|33,179.25
|Per 10 Gram
|405,524.17
|387,091.25
|331,792.50
|Per Ounce
|1,149,390
|1,097,145
|940,410
The decline comes just a day after Thursday’s drop, when the price of gold per tola slipped by Rs2,800 and settled at Rs537,162, indicating continued volatility in the precious metals market.
The downward trend was driven by developments in the global market, where the price of gold decreased by $34 per ounce to $5,110.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
The price of silver surged by Rs104, reaching Rs8,914 per tola, adding another twist to the precious metals market.