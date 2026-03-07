Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Live Gold Price – 7 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs533,762 as bullion market witnessed sharp shift amid losses in the international market.

On Saturday, price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,400, bringing it down to Rs533,762, while rate for 10 grams of gold also declined, dropping by Rs2,915 to Rs457,614.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Commodity Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs533,762 Gold 10 Grams Rs457,614 Silver Per Tola Rs8,914

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 473,000 451,500 387,000 Per 1 Gram 40,552.42 38,709.13 33,179.25 Per 10 Gram 405,524.17 387,091.25 331,792.50 Per Ounce 1,149,390 1,097,145 940,410

The decline comes just a day after Thursday’s drop, when the price of gold per tola slipped by Rs2,800 and settled at Rs537,162, indicating continued volatility in the precious metals market.

The downward trend was driven by developments in the global market, where the price of gold decreased by $34 per ounce to $5,110.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

The price of silver surged by Rs104, reaching Rs8,914 per tola, adding another twist to the precious metals market.