Kerosene Oil jumps by Rs130 to hit Rs318.81 per litre in double whammy for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Double whammy for Pakistanis. Just as Pakistanis were reeling from a historic Rs55 surge in petrol prices, the government has dealt another blow: kerosene oil prices have skyrocketed by Rs130 rupees per litre, pushing the new rate to 318.81 rupees.

For poor and middle class, this latest increase adds fuel to fire, making daily life even more expensive and stretching household budgets to the breaking point. The government of Pakistan unleashed massive increase in fuel prices, further squeezing the already struggling masses.

After staggering Rs55-rupee hike in petrol prices, the cost of kerosene oil has now been brutally raised by Rs130.8 per liter, pushing its new price to Rs318.81 per liter.

Light diesel has also been hit hard with Rs67.82 paisa per liter increase, skyrocketing its price to Rs235.1 per liter. The government has also confirmed that a petroleum levy of 20 rupees and 36 paisa per liter is being imposed on kerosene oil, while light diesel carries a levy of 15 rupees and 84 paisa per liter.

This latest wave of price hikes comes just after the historic overnight increase in petrol and diesel rates, raising serious concerns about the growing burden of inflation on the poor and middle class.