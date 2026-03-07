New Petrol Price in Pakistan from February 7, 2026

New Petrol Price in Pakistan is Rs321.17 per litre from February 7 2026 as people are facing rise in costs linked to fuel after the government made huge increase in petrol and diesel due to Iran War turmoil.

Pakistan Petrol Prices

Products Old Prices New Prices Increase High Speed Diesel (HSD) 280.86 335.86 +55.00 Motor Spirit (MS) 266.17 321.17 +55.00

The federal government announced a massive Rs55 per litre increase in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, sending fuel costs soaring to Rs321.17 per litre for petrol (up from Rs266.17) and Rs335.86 per litre for diesel. The price surge, effective midnight Saturday, marks a staggering 17% jump for consumers nationwide.

The announcement came during a press conference led by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Dar warned that the hike was fueled by the escalating Iran–US–Israel conflict, which has sent global petroleum prices skyrocketing, up 50–70% globally.

Dar emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been carefully monitoring the situation, with a permanent committee led by Malik and Aurangzeb reviewing developments. Another committee, chaired by Dar, engaged with stakeholders to minimize the burden on the public.

Aurangzeb highlighted that energy and the national economy are inseparable, and the government is closely analyzing macro-stability and wider economic implications. Proactive planning is underway, including consultations with the four provincial chief ministers to ensure coordinated action.

The government defended the price hike as necessary to avoid fuel shortages, promising weekly reviews and rapid price reductions once global conditions stabilize. Malik concluded with a cautionary note: “We must act responsibly to protect our resources—this is not a time for complacency.”