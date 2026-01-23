Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:42 am | Jan 23, 2026
ISLAMABAD – The local foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining the most actively traded currencies.

On Friay, US Dollar is being bought at 280.65 and sold at 282.65, while Euro stands at 327.51 (buying) and 331.58 (selling). UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strong, with rates at 376.44 for buying and 380.79 for selling.

UAE Dirham is trading at 76.55–77.35, and the Saudi Riyal at 74.9–75.35, reflecting steady demand for remittance and travel purposes.

Among other major currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency at 908 buying and 918 selling, followed by the Bahrain Dinar and Omani Riyal, which also continue to trade at elevated levels.

Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, and Chinese Yuan showed stable movement, while European currencies including the Swiss Franc and Norwegian Krone remained largely unchanged.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.65
Euro EUR 327.67 331.68
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.44 380.79
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 189.51 194.59
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.9 753.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.77 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38 42.5
Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.5 36.4
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.75 1.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 918
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 69.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.24 167.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 728.65 738.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.10 79.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.00 221.91
Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 357.59
Thai Baht THB 8.55 9.75
 
