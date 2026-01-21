US Dollar to PKR – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 January 2026

ISLAMABAD – US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal are leading rate board, showing steady demand for major international currencies.

On Wednesday, US Dollar (USD) is being traded at a buying rate of 280.75 and a selling rate of 282.95, continuing to hold its position as the most actively exchanged currency. Euro (EUR) follows with buying at 327.06 and selling at 330.30, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains strong at 376.99 for buying and 380.79 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) is available at 76.55 (buying) and 77.30 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 74.95 and 75.35 respectively, maintaining stability due to consistent remittance and travel-related demand.

Swiss Franc (CHF) and Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continue to trade at higher levels, while Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) remain comparatively lower. Overall, the market shows stable movement with no sharp fluctuations reported during early trading hours.