Latest

Forex

US Dollar to PKR – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 January 2026

By News Desk
8:51 am | Jan 21, 2026
Usd To Pkr Pakistani Rupee Inches Up Again Us Dollar In Interbank

ISLAMABAD – US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal are leading rate board, showing steady demand for major international currencies.

On Wednesday, US Dollar (USD) is being traded at a buying rate of 280.75 and a selling rate of 282.95, continuing to hold its position as the most actively exchanged currency. Euro (EUR) follows with buying at 327.06 and selling at 330.30, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains strong at 376.99 for buying and 380.79 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) is available at 76.55 (buying) and 77.30 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 74.95 and 75.35 respectively, maintaining stability due to consistent remittance and travel-related demand.

Swiss Franc (CHF) and Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continue to trade at higher levels, while Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) remain comparatively lower. Overall, the market shows stable movement with no sharp fluctuations reported during early trading hours.

Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.75 282.95
Euro EUR 327.06 330.30
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.99 380.79
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.95 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 187.65 192.68
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.90 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.42 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.00 42.50
Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.55 69.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.15 166.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 728.60 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.12 79.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.81 221.70
Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
Swiss Franc CHF 350.27 355.23
Thai Baht THB 8.50 9.71
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now