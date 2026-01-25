Pakistan to conduct Open Bidding for outsourcing Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Airports

KARACHI – Pakistani government announced an open bidding process for outsourcing of the country’s three major airports, Islamabad International Airport, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Privatization Commission confirmed the development, revealing that government is exploring multiple models, including management contracts and long-term commercial concessions, to hand over operations to private players.

Islamabad Airport, which was previously outside privatization spotlight, has now been brought under the same strategic program as Lahore and Karachi amid the bold expansion of Pakistan’s airport privatization.

Commission said the historic move aims to improve efficiency, service quality, boost revenue, upgrade infrastructure, and attract both domestic and international private investments.

The commission also disclosed that discussions have already been held with major international stakeholders from UAE, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, showing global interest in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The decision comes after expressions of interest from multiple investors last November. Unlike past arrangements, this time the government is opting for open, competitive bidding instead of government-to-government deals, ensuring equal opportunity for all domestic and foreign investors.

Commission further clarified that the move is entirely economic and procedural, with no political or diplomatic agenda, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and investor-friendly policies.

This privatization initiative attracts billions in investment, and position the country as a major hub in regional aviation, a development that experts say could have far-reaching economic and strategic implications.