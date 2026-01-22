Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2026

ISLAMABAD – The local foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining the most actively traded currencies.

On Monday, US Dollar is being bought at 280.70 and sold at 282.50, while Euro stands at 328.20 (buying) and 332.21 (selling). UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strong, with rates at 376.47 for buying and 380.84 for selling.

UAE Dirham is trading at 76.50–77.35, and the Saudi Riyal at 74.85–75.35, reflecting steady demand for remittance and travel purposes.

Among other major currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency at 908.10 buying and 918.05 selling, followed by the Bahrain Dinar and Omani Riyal, which also continue to trade at elevated levels.

Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, and Chinese Yuan showed stable movement, while European currencies including the Swiss Franc and Norwegian Krone remained largely unchanged.