Actor Umer Aalam marries Fiza Masroor in elegant Nikah Ceremony; See Viral Pics

LAHORE – Pakistan’s entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as renowned actor Umer Aalam officially begins a new chapter of his life by tying the knot with Fiza Masroor. The news has taken social media by storm, leaving fans and fellow celebrities delighted.

The couple solemnized their nikah on January 24 in a simple yet elegant ceremony, attended by close family members and a select circle of friends. Despite the intimate nature of the event, the celebration quickly became the talk of the town once pictures and videos surfaced online, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

Umer Aalam Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia (@abdulsamadzia)

Fans and prominent personalities from the showbiz world flooded the couple’s posts with congratulatory messages and heartfelt prayers, making the occasion even more special.

On his big day, Umer looked effortlessly graceful in a traditional outfit featuring a light powder blue shade, paired with a designer coat that added a refined touch to his overall appearance. Bride Fiza Masroor stole hearts in a breathtaking dusty rose bridal ensemble, beautifully embellished with intricate gold and silver embroidery, perfectly balancing elegance and tradition.

Adding to the charm, the newlyweds shared exclusive wedding moments on Instagram, where a romantic seaside photoshoot instantly became a fan favorite and drew widespread admiration.

Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf, Hasan Rizvi, and Hina Mir attended the event making the event even more star-studded.

What makes this love story even more special is that Umar Alam had proposed to Fiza Masroor in December 2024 during an aerial journey. The unique in-flight proposal video went massively viral at the time and had already captured public attention, setting the stage for what fans now call a fairytale union.

Umar Alam’s journey to stardom has been equally inspiring. He began his career in theater, rose to fame with the drama “Shehnai,” and later cemented his place in the industry through the hit film “Parchi” and his successful appearance on reality show “Tamasha Season One.”