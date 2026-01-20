Did Junaid Safdar’s bride Shanzeh Rohale opt for Indian designer outfit for her big day?

KARACHI – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohale, the granddaughter of senior leader Sheikh Roheel Asghar, in a spectacular three-day celebration at Jati, and the wedding was talk of the town.

The festivities included mehndi, baraat, and walima ceremonies, each more lavish than the last. The couple’s wardrobe choices became instant talking points, sparking discussions and admiration across social media platforms. From Sabyasachi’s vibrant mehndi lehenga to Tarun Tahiliani’s iconic red saree, this wedding proved that fashion, tradition, and political prestige can come together in jaw-dropping style.

Sabyasachi Steals the Show

As Junaid Safdar donned Pakistani designer Hassan Shehryar Yasin’s (HSY) navy blue traditional shalwar kameez with a bespoke cotton waistcoat, exuding understated elegance. Shanzeh stole the spotlight with a green and multicolored lehenga by iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, featuring intricate zardozi, gota patti, and sequins embroidery, perfectly paired with a peach-colored net dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Ahson (@irfanahson)

The ensemble sparked a frenzy on social media, with fashion enthusiasts praising the regal yet vibrant look.

Baraat saw Junaid Safdar continuing with HSY’s craftsmanship, donning an off-white sherwani with a sculpted collar and delicate button detailing, paired with a traditional turban and cotton shalwar kameez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Ahson (@irfanahson)

Shanzeh Ali once again wowed fashion critics, this time in a deep red saree by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, previously worn by Bollywood actress Ananya Panday at Adar Jain’s wedding. The saree, adorned with exquisite floral embroidery and a vintage gold border, featured a pallu that shimmered with every movement. Known for dressing Bollywood royalty including Kareena Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, Tahiliani’s saree instantly made Shanzeh the star of the baraat. Its estimated price ranges from $4,000 to $12,000. Her jewelry and flawless makeup completed look that oozed sophistication and elegance.

The walima ceremony saw both the bride and groom paying homage to local talent, wearing outfits designed by Pakistan’s renowned designer Faraz Manan, blending tradition with contemporary elegance.

The wedding also offered a glimpse of Pakistan’s political elite in high fashion. Maryam Nawaz dazzled in Nomi Ansari’s designs at the mehndi and walima, while at the baraat she opted for a green outfit by Iqbal Hussain. Her ensemble was accessorized with a $3,100 Valentino handbag, underscoring the luxurious tone of the celebrations.