Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Rohale’s Wedding Pictures go viral

LAHORE – Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, officially tied knot in a grand, closely watched wedding ceremony, and the pictures are doing round all over internet.

Nikah was solemnized by Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi, while the spiritual honor of officiating the ceremony was also associated with the Sajjada Nashin of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani’s shrine, adding religious prestige to the union.

The celebrations reached their peak as Junaid Safdar rocked traditional sehra, and the baraat departed from Jati Umra, led by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif himself alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The procession arrived at a private housing society in Lahore, marking a rare moment where Pakistan’s most powerful political figures gathered under one roof for a family celebration.

Junaid Safdar Wedding

The baraat featured Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Federal and provincial ministers, close family members, some political personalities along with Local and international guests.

Bride Shanzeh Sheikh comes from an equally notable background. She is the granddaughter of renowned political figure Sheikh Roheel Asghar, making the wedding a union of two influential political families.

Shanzeh Sheikh Rohale

The wedding celebrations span three days, with extraordinary security arrangements in place throughout all events.

Mehndi Ceremony held last night at Jati Umra, and was attended by bride, groom, and close relatives from both families in a colorful and intimate gathering. Walima Ceremony is slated for January 18, 2026, at Jati Umra, with around 800 guests invited, promising another high-profile event filled with political heavyweights and distinguished guests.

As pictures and videos from the ceremonies continue to circulate, Junaid Safdar’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about events in the country, blending tradition, power, politics, and celebration into a spectacle that has captured nationwide attention.