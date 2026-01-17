Inside Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Rohale’s Mehndi Night; See Pics

JATI UMRA — The grand wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar, scion of Sharif family, officially started in a lavish ceremony that captured everyone’s attention.

Mehndi ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Shanza Ali Rohale was held at the iconic Jati Umra, the ancestral residence of the Sharif family. The event was attended by the Sharif family, members of the Sheikh Rohail Asghar family, and a large gathering of close relatives and well-wishers, making it a star-studded family affair.

The ceremony unfolded in a warm and traditional atmosphere, where guests were warmly welcomed and celebrated in high spirits. Special security arrangements were put in place at Jati Umra to ensure the safety of the attendees, highlighting the high-profile nature of the event.

The celebration featured famous singers, who were invited to perform, adding grandeur and musical elegance to the evening.

The excitement continues as the main baraat ceremony is scheduled to take place today, followed by the walima reception tomorrow on January 18.