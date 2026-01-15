Wedding card of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Sadar goes viral

LAHORE – Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is set to tie the knot for the second time.

His upcoming wedding to Shanzeh Ali Rohale, the granddaughter of senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, has garnered widespread attention.

The wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. According to the wedding card circulating on social media, Junaid’s baraat will take place on January 17 at Lake City.

The wedding reception, or “walima”, is set for January 18 at the Sharif Farms in Jati Umra, with the event slated to begin at 1:00 PM.

The confirmation of the wedding details was made by Sheikh Rohale Asghar, who spoke about the relationship between Junaid’s sister, Mahnoor Safdar, and Shanzeh, stating that the two have been close friends for years.

Asghar also revealed that the families were well acquainted, and Maryam Nawaz may have played a role in bringing the couple together.

Junaid Safdar was previously married to Ayesha Saif in 2021, but the marriage ended in October 2023 after a brief period.