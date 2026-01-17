Maryam Nawaz stuns in traditional attire at Junaid’s mehndi event

LAHORE – Wedding pictures of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar have gone viral on social media.

A day earlier, Mehndi event of Junaid and Shenzeh was organized at Jati Umrah residence and it was attended by close family members.

Mryam Nawaz was spotted in a stunning traditional ensemble at the event. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Maryam Nawaz’s striking appearance in a beautifully crafted outfit.

She wore a rich combination of golden and yellow hues that reflected the cultural essence and celebratory nature of the occasion.

The attire, intricately detailed with fine gota work and exquisite embroidery, perfectly captured the spirit of Eastern traditions and wedding rituals.

What caught the eye of many was the elegantly draped dupatta, gracefully worn over her head with vibrant threadwork along its edges, adding a touch of color to her regal look.

The outfit’s opulence and sophistication paired seamlessly with the festive atmosphere of the Mehndi event, while also showcasing a sense of understated elegance and dignity.

In addition to her outfit, Maryam Nawaz’s choice of jewelry was equally traditional, accentuating her overall regal appearance.