Junaid Safdar’s walima invitation surfaces, ceremony set for Jan 18

LAHORE – Details and the invitation card for the walima ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son, Junaid Safdar, have surfaced.

According to details, Junaid Safdar’s marriage has been finalized with Shanaza Ali Roheel.

As per the invitation card circulating on the internet, Junaid Safdar’s walima ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Jati Umra.

Reports further state that the wedding ceremonies will take place on January 16, 17, and 18, 2026. The mehndi and walima functions are scheduled to be held at Jati Umra.

However, no final or official announcement has been made by the Sharif family regarding the viral invitation card or the wedding dates.

Meanwhile, Shanaza Ali Roheel is the granddaughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly and senior leader Sheikh Roheel Asghar. He has previously confirmed the marriage alliance with the Sharif family.

Sheikh Roheel Asghar had stated that Shanaza and Maryam Nawaz’s younger daughter share a close friendship. After the end of Junaid Safdar’s first marriage, the Sharif family proposed the match, which was accepted after mutual consultation.

It is worth noting that Junaid Safdar was previously married to Ayesha Saif in 2021; however, the marriage did not last long, and the couple separated in October 2023.