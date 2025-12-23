Dates for second marriage of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar revealed

LAHORE – The wedding dates for Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar’s granddaughter have been revealed as preparations for the grand event intensify.

In a recent interview, former Member of National Assembly Sheikh Rohail Asghar revealed that Junaid’s second marriage has been arranged with his granddaughter Shanzeh.

Asghar explained that Shanzeh and Maryam Nawaz’s younger daughter Mahnur are best friends, often visiting each other’s homes, which eventually led to Junaid’s interest in Shanzeh.

Rohail Asghar shared that it was through mutual visits that the proposal was made.

He added that Maryam Nawaz and her family visited his home, followed by their visit to finalize the relationship.

Wedding Dates

The wedding date was decided a couple of months ago, with January 16, 17, and 18, 2026 set for the big event.

Asghar confirmed that the wedding would be a grand affair, with only close family and friends being invited to the celebration.

It is recalled that Junaid Safdar confirmed his divorce with his previous spouse in October 2023 through an Instagram post.