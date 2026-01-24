Latest

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan, 23 January 2026

By Staff Reporter
9:12 am | Jan 24, 2026

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies remained strong in local market, with the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal trading at elevated levels, according to the latest exchange rates.

On Saturday, US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.80 and sold at Rs282.50, while the euro traded at Rs329.39 on the buying side and Rs333.39 on the selling side. UK pound sterling continued to command the highest value among major currencies, standing at Rs378.39 for buying and Rs382.76 for selling.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.58 for buying and Rs77.38 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was traded at Rs74.95 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Australian dollar was priced at Rs190.69 for buying and Rs195.80 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.31 and Rs205.80. Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs38.05 on the buying side and Rs42.55 on the selling side.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued currency, trading at Rs908.05 for buying and Rs918 for selling. Meanwhile, the euro-zone and Asian currencies showed mixed trends, with the Japanese yen trading between Rs1.76 and Rs1.85, and the Indian rupee quoted at Rs2.82 for buying and Rs3.33 for selling.

Currency Country / Name Symbol Buying  Selling 
USD US Dollar USD 280.80 282.50
EUR Euro EUR 329.39 333.39
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.39 382.76
AED UAE Dirham AED 76.58 77.38
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 74.95 75.40
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 190.69 195.80
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.95 753.95
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 202.31 205.80
CNY Chinese Yuan CNY 38.05 42.55
DKK Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 36.45
INR Indian Rupee INR 2.82 3.33
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.85
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.05 918.00
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 70.25
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 169.17
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 728.70 738.70
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 76.00 78.50
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 217.86 222.76
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 352.90 357.85
THB Thai Baht THB 8.52 9.72
 
Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now