US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan, 23 January 2026

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies remained strong in local market, with the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal trading at elevated levels, according to the latest exchange rates.

On Saturday, US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.80 and sold at Rs282.50, while the euro traded at Rs329.39 on the buying side and Rs333.39 on the selling side. UK pound sterling continued to command the highest value among major currencies, standing at Rs378.39 for buying and Rs382.76 for selling.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.58 for buying and Rs77.38 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was traded at Rs74.95 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Australian dollar was priced at Rs190.69 for buying and Rs195.80 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.31 and Rs205.80. Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs38.05 on the buying side and Rs42.55 on the selling side.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued currency, trading at Rs908.05 for buying and Rs918 for selling. Meanwhile, the euro-zone and Asian currencies showed mixed trends, with the Japanese yen trading between Rs1.76 and Rs1.85, and the Indian rupee quoted at Rs2.82 for buying and Rs3.33 for selling.