T20 World Cup 2026: India threatens Pakistan with ICC sanctions over Support for Bangladesh

LAHORE – Indian media claimed that Pakistan could face severe sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if it decides to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 in solidarity with Bangladesh.

The development comes as Bangladesh cricket team’s refusal to play on Indian soil due to security concerns. Bangladesh has already been replaced with Scotland from this mega event, and ICC is reportedly unhappy with statements made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who openly supported Bangladesh’s stance.

Pakistan was only members to vote in favor of Bangladesh in the recent ICC Board meeting, highlighting its bold position. The reports further claim that the ICC has already taken notice of Pakistan’s actions and may impose strict penalties, including suspension of all bilateral cricket series involving Pakistan, refusal to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players for participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and possible exclusion from Asia Cup.

This escalating saga raises the stakes ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and could reshape the dynamics of international cricket politics. Cricket fans worldwide are now watching closely as tensions between Pakistan and the ICC threaten to reach a breaking point.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup is still undecided after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the tournament. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India and requesting their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

Naqvi criticised the ICC’s decision, calling it unfair and highlighting what he described as double standards, noting that India were allowed to play Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after declining to tour Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s final decision will depend on instructions from the government once the Prime Minister returns.