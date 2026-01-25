Lahore, Islamabad brace for more Rains as new Western system enters Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A strong Western weather system is set to hit Pakistan, bringing fresh cold wave and intermittent rains across major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan. Residents are being warned to prepare for sudden changes in weather.

The storm will first batter southwestern Balochistan tonight and is expected to sweep across western and northern regions by Monday.

Islamabad Weather Update

Most districts will experience partly cloudy skies, but isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Khanpur, Multan, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Okara, heavy evening and nighttime showers accompanied by strong winds are likely.

Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding hilly areas are in for rain, gusty winds, and snowfall in the afternoon. Morning fog may reduce visibility in several districts, creating hazardous conditions.

As of late January, Pakistan is under cold and dry weather, with mountainous areas shivering in extreme chill.

Record-Breaking Cold Temperatures Today

Location Minimum Temperature Leh -14 Astore -9 Kalam -9 Nathia Gali -9 Parachinar -8 Kalat -8 Gupis -7 Malam Jabba -6 Skardu -5 Quetta -5

Meteorologists urge citizens to stay alert as this system could bring one of the coldest waves of the season, along with sudden storms and snowfall in high-altitude regions.