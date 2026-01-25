Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today, 25 January, 2026

KARACHI – Gold and Silver rates in Pakistan are at all time high, sending shockwaves through local markets amid strong global rally. Per tola price of gold stayed at Rs514,662 over weekend. 10 grams of gold settled at Rs441,239.
Gold Price Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|514,662
|+9,100
|Gold
|10 Grams
|441,239
|+7,802
|Silver
|Per Tola
|10,275
|+372
Gold Price This week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|22-Jan
|Rs505,562
|21-Jan
|Rs506,362
|20-Jan
|Rs493,662
|19-Jan
|Rs489,362
|18-Jan
|Rs489,362
|17-Jan
|Rs481,862
|16-Jan
|Rs482,462
21 Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|462,916
|441,875
|378,750
|Per 1 Gram
|39,688
|37,884
|32,472
|Per 10 Gram
|396,880
|378,840
|324,720
|Per Ounce
|1,124,887
|1,073,756
|920,362
The dramatic surge came just a day after prices had slipped slightly. On Thursday, gold was priced at Rs505,562 per tola following a Rs800 decline, highlighting the market’s extreme volatility.
International markets fueled the local spike, as gold prices jumped by $91 to hit a staggering $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver also joined the rally, with prices leaping by Rs372 to a new all-time high of Rs10,275 per tola, marking yet another milestone in the precious metals market.
