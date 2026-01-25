Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today, 25 January, 2026

KARACHI – Gold and Silver rates in Pakistan are at all time high, sending shockwaves through local markets amid strong global rally. Per tola price of gold stayed at Rs514,662 over weekend. 10 grams of gold settled at Rs441,239.

Gold Price Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 514,662 +9,100 Gold 10 Grams 441,239 +7,802 Silver Per Tola 10,275 +372

Gold Price This week

Dates 24K Gold 22-Jan Rs505,562 21-Jan Rs506,362 20-Jan Rs493,662 19-Jan Rs489,362 18-Jan Rs489,362 17-Jan Rs481,862 16-Jan Rs482,462

21 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 462,916 441,875 378,750 Per 1 Gram 39,688 37,884 32,472 Per 10 Gram 396,880 378,840 324,720 Per Ounce 1,124,887 1,073,756 920,362

The dramatic surge came just a day after prices had slipped slightly. On Thursday, gold was priced at Rs505,562 per tola following a Rs800 decline, highlighting the market’s extreme volatility.

International markets fueled the local spike, as gold prices jumped by $91 to hit a staggering $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver also joined the rally, with prices leaping by Rs372 to a new all-time high of Rs10,275 per tola, marking yet another milestone in the precious metals market.