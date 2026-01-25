Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today, 25 January, 2026

By News Desk
8:38 am | Jan 25, 2026

KARACHI – Gold and Silver rates in Pakistan are at all time high, sending shockwaves through local markets amid strong global rally. Per tola price of gold stayed at Rs514,662 over weekend. 10 grams of gold settled at Rs441,239.

Gold Price Today

Metal Unit Price Change
Gold Per Tola 514,662 +9,100
Gold 10 Grams 441,239 +7,802
Silver Per Tola 10,275 +372

Gold Price This week

Dates 24K Gold
22-Jan Rs505,562
21-Jan Rs506,362
20-Jan Rs493,662
19-Jan Rs489,362
18-Jan Rs489,362
17-Jan Rs481,862
16-Jan Rs482,462

21 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold  21K Gold 18K Gold 
Per Tola 462,916 441,875 378,750
Per 1 Gram 39,688 37,884 32,472
Per 10 Gram 396,880 378,840 324,720
Per Ounce 1,124,887 1,073,756 920,362

The dramatic surge came just a day after prices had slipped slightly. On Thursday, gold was priced at Rs505,562 per tola following a Rs800 decline, highlighting the market’s extreme volatility.

International markets fueled the local spike, as gold prices jumped by $91 to hit a staggering $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

Silver also joined the rally, with prices leaping by Rs372 to a new all-time high of Rs10,275 per tola, marking yet another milestone in the precious metals market.

Silver Rates hit new high of Rs10,000 per tola; Expert Prediction points to more gains

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now