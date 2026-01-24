Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – New Gold Rates – 24 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to unprecedented levels over weekend amid upswing in international markets. In the local bullion market, the price of gold per tola rose sharply by Rs9,100 to reach a new all-time high of Rs514,662.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,802, settling at Rs441,239, according to data released by Sarafa Association.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 514,662 +9,100 Gold 10 grams 441,239 +7,802 Silver Per tola 10,275 +372

Gold Price This Week

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 462,916.67 441,875 378,750 Per 1 Gram 39,688 37,884 32,472 Per 10 Gram 396,880 378,840 324,720 Per Ounce 1,124,887.5 1,073,756.25 920,362.5

A day earlier, on Thursday, gold prices had slipped slightly, falling by Rs800 to close at Rs505,562 per tola.

On the global front, gold prices jumped by $91 to $4,923 per ounce, including a premium of $20, reflecting heightened demand in international markets.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also mirrored the upward trend, climbing by Rs372 to hit a fresh record high of Rs10,275 per tola in the local market.