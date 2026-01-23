Per Tola Gold hits Rs514,662 in Pakistan amid record rally

KARACHI – Pakistan bullion market witnessed another record on Friday as gold prices surged past all previous record, gaining more than nine thousand rupees in a single day.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold smashed all records amid a dramatic surge in local and international bullion markets. The price of yellow metal leapt by Rs9,100 in a single day, pushing per-tola rate to historic high of Rs514,662. The surge was equally reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed by Rs7,802 to settle at Rs441,239.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Increase New Price Gold Per tola ▲ Rs9,100 Rs514,662 Gold 10 grams ▲ Rs7,802 Rs441,239 Silver Per tola ▲ Rs372 Rs10,275

The sharp rise followed a volatile previous session, during which gold prices had slipped by Rs800 on Thursday, closing at Rs505,562 per tola.

The rally was driven by a powerful jump in global markets, where gold surged by $91 to reach $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver also joined the record-breaking run, with prices jumping by Rs372 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs10,275 per tola.