Per Tola Gold hits Rs514,662 in Pakistan amid record rally

KARACHI – Pakistan bullion market witnessed another record on Friday as gold prices surged past all previous record, gaining more than nine thousand rupees in a single day.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold smashed all records amid a dramatic surge in local and international bullion markets. The price of yellow metal leapt by Rs9,100 in a single day, pushing per-tola rate to historic high of Rs514,662. The surge was equally reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed by Rs7,802 to settle at Rs441,239.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|▲ Rs9,100
|Rs514,662
|Gold
|10 grams
|▲ Rs7,802
|Rs441,239
|Silver
|Per tola
|▲ Rs372
|Rs10,275
The sharp rise followed a volatile previous session, during which gold prices had slipped by Rs800 on Thursday, closing at Rs505,562 per tola.
The rally was driven by a powerful jump in global markets, where gold surged by $91 to reach $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver also joined the record-breaking run, with prices jumping by Rs372 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs10,275 per tola.