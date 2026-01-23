Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 23 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:03 am | Jan 23, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered a slight decline of Rs800, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs505,562.

The minor dip was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which fell by Rs680 to reach Rs433,437.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change
Gold Per Tola Rs505,562 -800
Gold 10 Grams Rs433,437 -680
Silver Per Tola Rs9,903 -30

This decline comes on the heels of Wednesday’s rise, when gold had already gained over Rs12,000 per tola, signaling an accelerating upward trend that has rattled buyers and traders alike.

On the global stage, gold prices dropped by $8 to hit $4,832 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the domestic price explosion.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
20-Jan Rs493,662
19-Jan Rs489,362
18-Jan Rs489,362
17-Jan Rs481,862
16-Jan Rs482,462
15-Jan Rs482,462
14-Jan Rs486,162

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices followed suit, falling by Rs30 to settle at Rs9,903 per tola, adding to the precious metals frenzy gripping the market.

Gold Price hits Record High of Rs5 Lac Per Tola in Pakistan

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now