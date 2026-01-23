Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 23 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered a slight decline of Rs800, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs505,562.
The minor dip was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which fell by Rs680 to reach Rs433,437.
Gold Rates Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs505,562
|-800
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs433,437
|-680
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs9,903
|-30
This decline comes on the heels of Wednesday’s rise, when gold had already gained over Rs12,000 per tola, signaling an accelerating upward trend that has rattled buyers and traders alike.
On the global stage, gold prices dropped by $8 to hit $4,832 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the domestic price explosion.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-Jan
|Rs493,662
|19-Jan
|Rs489,362
|18-Jan
|Rs489,362
|17-Jan
|Rs481,862
|16-Jan
|Rs482,462
|15-Jan
|Rs482,462
|14-Jan
|Rs486,162
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices followed suit, falling by Rs30 to settle at Rs9,903 per tola, adding to the precious metals frenzy gripping the market.