Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices Per Tola – 21 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to an all-time high mid-week, amid a strong rally in the international bullion market. Per Tola price of gold jumped by Rs4,300 in a single day, smashing previous records to settle at a historic high of Rs493,662 in the local market.
Gold Price Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|493,662
|+4,300
|Gold
|10 Grams
|423,235
|+3,686
|Silver
|Per Tola
|9,869
|+87
The rally was equally evident in smaller denominations, with 10-gram gold climbing by Rs3,686 to reach Rs423,235, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|439,083.33
|419,125
|359,250
|Per 1 Gram
|37,644.75
|35,933.63
|30,800.25
|Per 10 Gram
|376,447.50
|359,336.25
|308,002.50
|Per Ounce
|1,066,972.50
|1,018,473.75
|872,977.50
On the global front, gold prices surged $43 higher to hit $4,713 per ounce, including a $20 premium, further fueling the domestic price explosion.
Silver prices also followed the bullish trend, gaining Rs87 to trade at Rs9,869 per tola, adding to the market’s dramatic upswing.