Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices Per Tola – 21 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to an all-time high mid-week, amid a strong rally in the international bullion market. Per Tola price of gold jumped by Rs4,300 in a single day, smashing previous records to settle at a historic high of Rs493,662 in the local market.

Gold Price Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 493,662 +4,300 Gold 10 Grams 423,235 +3,686 Silver Per Tola 9,869 +87

The rally was equally evident in smaller denominations, with 10-gram gold climbing by Rs3,686 to reach Rs423,235, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 439,083.33 419,125 359,250 Per 1 Gram 37,644.75 35,933.63 30,800.25 Per 10 Gram 376,447.50 359,336.25 308,002.50 Per Ounce 1,066,972.50 1,018,473.75 872,977.50

On the global front, gold prices surged $43 higher to hit $4,713 per ounce, including a $20 premium, further fueling the domestic price explosion.

Silver prices also followed the bullish trend, gaining Rs87 to trade at Rs9,869 per tola, adding to the market’s dramatic upswing.