Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 20 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold market continue to climb higher as prices shattered all previous records. Per tola Gold hovers at Rs489,362, while the price of 10 grams surged by Rs6,431 to hit Rs419,549.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|489,362
|+7,500
|Gold
|10 grams
|419,549
|+6,431
|Silver
|Per tola
|9,782
|+300
|Silver
|10 grams
|8,386
|+257
18 karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|438,625
|418,687
|358,875
|Per 1 Gram
|37,605
|35,896
|30,768
|Per 10 Gram
|376,053
|358,960
|307,680
|Per Ounce
|1,065,858
|1,017,410
|872,066
Globally, gold leapt $75 to smash its own record, reaching a staggering $4,670 per ounce. Silver also stunned markets, climbing $93.07 per ounce. Riding this global surge, local silver prices followed suit, soaring to new peaks of Rs9,782 per tola and Rs8,386 per 10 grams after gains of Rs300 and Rs257, respectively.
