Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 20 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold market continue to climb higher as prices shattered all previous records. Per tola Gold hovers at Rs489,362, while the price of 10 grams surged by Rs6,431 to hit Rs419,549.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 489,362 +7,500 Gold 10 grams 419,549 +6,431 Silver Per tola 9,782 +300 Silver 10 grams 8,386 +257

18 karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 438,625 418,687 358,875 Per 1 Gram 37,605 35,896 30,768 Per 10 Gram 376,053 358,960 307,680 Per Ounce 1,065,858 1,017,410 872,066

Globally, gold leapt $75 to smash its own record, reaching a staggering $4,670 per ounce. Silver also stunned markets, climbing $93.07 per ounce. Riding this global surge, local silver prices followed suit, soaring to new peaks of Rs9,782 per tola and Rs8,386 per 10 grams after gains of Rs300 and Rs257, respectively.