Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price – 18 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, reflecting a downward trend in the international bullion market. In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs600 during the day and closed at Rs481,862.
According to rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs515 to settle at Rs413,118. A day earlier on Friday, gold prices had remained unchanged at Rs482,462 per tola.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Category
|Price
|Change
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs481,862
|↓ Rs600
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs413,118
|↓ Rs515
Gold Price Update
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|436,150
|416,325
|356,850
|Per 1 Gram
|37,393
|35,693
|30,594
|Per 10 Gram
|373,935
|356,938
|305,947
|Per Ounce
|1,059,844
|1,011,669
|867,145
The decline followed a drop in international gold prices, where the metal lost $6 per ounce to trade at $4,595, including a premium of $20. Alongside gold, silver prices also witnessed a decrease in the local market, with the price per tola falling by Rs43 to reach Rs9,482.
Gold Prices climb to Rs469,562 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates