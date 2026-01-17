Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price – 18 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, reflecting a downward trend in the international bullion market. In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs600 during the day and closed at Rs481,862.

According to rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs515 to settle at Rs413,118. A day earlier on Friday, gold prices had remained unchanged at Rs482,462 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs481,862 ↓ Rs600 Gold (10 grams) Rs413,118 ↓ Rs515

Gold Price Update

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 436,150 416,325 356,850 Per 1 Gram 37,393 35,693 30,594 Per 10 Gram 373,935 356,938 305,947 Per Ounce 1,059,844 1,011,669 867,145

The decline followed a drop in international gold prices, where the metal lost $6 per ounce to trade at $4,595, including a premium of $20. Alongside gold, silver prices also witnessed a decrease in the local market, with the price per tola falling by Rs43 to reach Rs9,482.