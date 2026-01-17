Gold Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price per tola – 17 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged in Pakistan, with per tola rate hovering around Rs482,462 in the local market.
Price of 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs413,633, amid zero movement despite recent volatility.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs482,462
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs413,633
21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K (Rs)
|21K (Rs)
|18K (Rs)
|Per Tola
|435,600
|415,800
|356,400
|Per 1 Gram
|37,345
|35,648
|30,555
|Per 10 Gram
|373,459
|356,483
|305,557
|Per Ounce
|1,058,508
|1,010,394
|866,052
On the international stage, gold prices also refused to budge, holding steady at $4,601 per ounce, including a $20 premium, adding to the suspense around the precious metal’s next move.
While gold stayed frozen, silver stole the spotlight, jumping by Rs100 to reach Rs9,525 per tola, signaling renewed momentum in the bullion market and keeping investors alert for what comes next.
Gold Prices climb to Rs469,562 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates