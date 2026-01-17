Gold Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price per tola – 17 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged in Pakistan, with per tola rate hovering around Rs482,462 in the local market.

Price of 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs413,633, amid zero movement despite recent volatility.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs482,462 Gold (10 Grams) Rs413,633

21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K (Rs) 21K (Rs) 18K (Rs) Per Tola 435,600 415,800 356,400 Per 1 Gram 37,345 35,648 30,555 Per 10 Gram 373,459 356,483 305,557 Per Ounce 1,058,508 1,010,394 866,052

On the international stage, gold prices also refused to budge, holding steady at $4,601 per ounce, including a $20 premium, adding to the suspense around the precious metal’s next move.

While gold stayed frozen, silver stole the spotlight, jumping by Rs100 to reach Rs9,525 per tola, signaling renewed momentum in the bullion market and keeping investors alert for what comes next.