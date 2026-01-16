Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 16 January 2026

LONDON – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down after hitting unprecedented levels this week in the local bullion market. The price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,700 to reach Rs482,462.

The price of 10 grams of gold also registered a sharp decrease of Rs3,172 to settle at Rs413,633, as per Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 482,462 -3,700 Gold 10 grams 413,633 -3,172 Silver Per tola 9,425 -150

Latest Gold Prices

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 437,891.67 417,987.50 358,275.00 Per 1 Gram 37,543.00 35,836.50 30,717.00 Per 10 Gram 375,430.00 358,365.00 307,170.00 Per Ounce 1,064,076.75 1,015,709.63 870,608.25

In global front, gold prices showed a bearish performance as well, falling by $37 to $4,601 per ounce, including a premium of $20, which contributed to the bullish trend in the domestic market.

Silver Rates

Silver prices also moved down alongside gold, with the rate per tola decreasing by Rs150 to stand at Rs9,425.