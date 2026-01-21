Gold Price hits Record High of Rs5 Lac Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Another big day in bullion market as gold prices smashed all previous records, with 24-karat gold skyrocketing to all-time high of Rs506,362 per tola, an astonishing increase of Rs12,700 in single day.

This historic jump has sent shockwaves through the market, leaving investors and consumers stunned as precious metal rates continue to climb at an alarming pace.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams surged to Rs434,123, marking a rise of Rs10,888. This unprecedented spike has pushed Pakistan’s gold market into uncharted territory.

Commodity Price Gold (24K per tola) Rs506,362 Silver (24K per tola) Rs9,933

Not only did 24-karat gold rise sharply, but 22-karat gold also saw a significant increase, reaching Rs397,960 per 10 grams.

Road to Half Million

January 2023: Gold was trading at approximately Rs. 230,000 .

Early 2025: Prices broke into the Rs. 350,000 range as global inflation concerns intensified.

January 2026: Following a series of historic rallies, the metal reached its current peak of Rs. 506,362.

Silver Price in Pakistan

The precious metal rally didn’t stop at gold — silver prices climbed higher as well:

24-karat silver per tola: Rs9,933 (up Rs64)

24-karat silver per 10 grams: Rs8,515 (up Rs54)

What’s behind Gold Frenzy?

Over the last 36 months, the precious metal has not only doubled in value but has solidified its position as the ultimate “safe haven” for Pakistani investors looking to shield their wealth from high domestic inflation and currency devaluation.

This “bull run” accelerated throughout 2025, ending in the current all-time high of Rs. 506,362, a figure that has sent shockwaves through both the financial sector and the traditional jewelry industry.

Globally, gold has soared toward $4,800 per ounce, driven by severe geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, alongside aggressive gold accumulation by global central banks shifting away from dollar reserves.

On the domestic front, the impact is magnified as even during periods where the Pakistani Rupee showed temporary stability, the sheer momentum of international spot prices along with a lack of alternative high-yield, low-risk investments.